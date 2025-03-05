First 10 Matches of Republic FC's 2025 Season to be Broadcast on FOX40

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that FOX40 will return as the club's Official Broadcast Partner for the 2025 season. Beginning on March 8, each of the team's 30 USL Championship matches, as well as the group stage for the USL Jägermeister Cup, will be broadcast live in English and Spanish Antenna TV 40.2. The matches will also be streamed on FOX40.com and through the FOX40 News mobile app. Building on the success of the last three seasons, the upcoming campaign will feature a record number of matchday broadcasts on FOX40, including the first 10 home games of the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to work alongside FOX40 for another season," said Republic FC Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari. "As our fanbase continues to grow, both regionally and nationally, we will continue to push the boundaries for what is possible for soccer broadcasting to not only benefit our supporters, but also our partners and unique stories of Republic FC and the city of Sacramento."

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Sacramento Republic F.C. This renewal reinforces our commitment to bringing the excitement of local sports to our viewers, and we couldn't be prouder to support this indomitable team as they continue to grow and inspire the greater Sacramento community," said FOX40's Vice President and General Manager Cathy Gunther. "Together, we will create unforgettable moments for fans, and we look forward to another season of great soccer, great stories and shared success."

FOX40 will again be the home for all Sacramento sports fans with Republic FC matches side by side with college basketball, Major League Baseball, and the National Football League, as well as additional sporting events through 2025 and beyond. Ten Republic matches are already scheduled to air on FOX40's main broadcast channel, with additional matches still to be announced. The full slate of matches will also be available to watch by streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and over-the-air at Antenna TV 40.2. In April, ALL GAMES will also be watchable from your Smart TV (Roku/Amazon Fire/Apple TV, etc.) on the all new FOX40+ Connected TV App.

Republic FC has remained a league leader in broadcast excellence, bringing the highest viewership in USL Championship in the past two years. To meet the evolving interests and habits of both viewers and sponsors, the club will take a bold step in 2025 by producing its own matchday broadcasts. Led by Sr. Director of Event Operations & Entertainment Connor Sutton, Republic FC has assembled a team of experienced industry veterans to create coverage that has been customized for the Indomitable Fans.

Rob McAllister and Adam Moffat will be on the call for their fifth season together. McAllister has been the voice of Republic FC broadcasts since the inaugural 2014 season, while former Republic FC midfielder Moffat featured for the club in 2017-2018 before jumping into the broadcast booth in 2021. Long-time Spanish commentators Armando Botello and Milton Moreno will return for their eighth season as a broadcasting duo, along with Sal Acevedo providing additional support. The Spanish broadcast will be available for every match and can be accessed through the SAP function on viewer TVs, or by selecting the Spanish feed on FOX40.com and the mobile app.

In addition to match broadcasts, fans can tune in to FOX40 throughout the season for regular club updates and exclusive coverage and content including weekly segments on Studio40 Live (every Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.) and Friday match previews with Republic FC broadcasters on the FOX40 Morning News.

Republic FC's 2025 season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 as the club hosts Western Conference rival New Mexico United. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app.

