Oakland Roots and Soul SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Jagermister Cup Games and One USL W League Home Game

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC and English language broadcast partner, KTVU, renew partnership for the 2025 season. KTVU will air all Oakland Roots SC regular season games on KTVU Plus both home and away. KTVU Plus will remain the designated flagship English language television station of Oakland Roots SC for the 2025 season. KTVU Plus will also air one select Oakland Soul home game on June 7th as part of a Roots and Soul doubleheader.

"Our partnership with KTVU over the years has been invaluable," said Oakland Roots and Soul President, Lindsay Barenz. "The regular recaps and storylines on KTVU and games on KTVU plus have allowed us to extend our reach throughout the entire Bay Area. With a headquarters right here in Oakland the partnership has aligned perfectly with who we are here at Oakland Roots and Soul."

KTVU Plus coverage area provides an opportunity for over 2.6 million potential viewers across the region to enjoy Oakland Roots and Soul SC games. The partnership will also see KTVU Plus air one Oakland Soul SC (Oakland's Women's Team) home game on June 8th.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Oakland Roots," said Mellynda Hartel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KTVU and KICU. "This club continues to make an impact both on and off the pitch, creating meaningful opportunities for Bay Area youth and uniting the community through the power of sport. We look forward to seeing the Roots' fan base grow even stronger this season."

