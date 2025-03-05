El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Axel Valdivia, Raul "Chapo" Vazquez to USL Academy Contracts

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed a pair of players to USL Academy contracts pending league and federation approval. Forward Axel Valdivia and defender Raul "Chapo" Vazquez will both be eligible to be rostered ahead of the season opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m. MT.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Locomotive has signed players to USL Academy contracts which provides the young Locos with opportunities to train and compete alongside the professional senior team without affecting their eligibility to play college soccer.

"Our entire Locomotive Youth Soccer ecosystem is very proud of Axel and Chapo for their achievement and recognition from our First Team," Locomotive Director of Academy and Youth Soccer Ivan Militar said. "Both have been on the radar when it comes to top talents in our Academy, and this Academy contract solidifies the intention to involve younger players in the First Team environment."

This is Valdivia's second year receiving a USL Academy contract with the Locos. After joining in his U17 season from FC Dallas' Academy, he made his debut for the first team in last year's Derby Paso del Norte against FC Juarez.

"Axel is an exciting young local talent who's done well with the opportunities he's earned with the first team throughout preseason this year," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "His versatility, athleticism and work ethic will be a welcome addition to our first team this year."

Vazquez is signing his third USL Academy contract as his debut with the first team came last season against Phoenix Rising FC. He, along with Valdivia, were part of the U20 team for El Paso that made the Dallas Cup final and reached the USL Academy League Playoffs for the second year in a row.

"We can't say enough good things about Raul," Saari said. "He's a player who made his debut with the club last year and has continued to improve every month since then. It's only fitting that a player with his mentality and abilities continues to get opportunities with the first team."

El Paso Locomotive FC is expected to announce future USL Academy signings in the coming weeks.

