New Mexico United Announces English TV Partnership with KRQE Media Group, Weekly Television Show, Live Match Streams

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with KRQE Media Group, bringing New Mexico United matches into more homes across the Land of Enchantment. The Club and Media Group have jointly revealed that KRQE has secured the English-language television broadcast rights for all New Mexico United home and away matches in 2025*. All matches will be broadcast live on New Mexico 50 - a station available to every New Mexican - and will be streamed live for free via a geofenced broadcast at KRQE.com. Matches will also be rebroadcast on Saturday evenings at 11:30 PM on KRQE.

Additionally, New Mexico United and KRQE are proud to introduce "The Black & Yellow Report," a weekly half-hour show airing at 9:00 PM every Thursday evening on New Mexico 50, hosted by Van Tate, Jared Chester, and Bradley Benson. "The Black & Yellow Report" will feature exclusive player and coach interviews, match recaps, previews, analysis, and the latest news from inside the world of New Mexico United.

"This partnership is both exciting and innovative, bringing New Mexico United into homes across the entire state," said United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. "We're honored to partner with KRQE Media Group - an organization filled with talented, hard-working individuals - and to give our fans even more ways to experience their team in real-time."

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership between KRQE Media Group and New Mexico United," said Matthew Rosenfeld, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc. "This is an exciting opportunity for our four local broadcast stations and digital platforms to team up with one of New Mexico's most iconic sports teams. Through this partnership, we are making United matches more accessible than ever- bringing the excitement of live soccer to fans across the state with free over-the-air broadcasts to as many as 708,000 homes. We look forward to working with the United and their passionate fan base."

United are excited to welcome back their elite English language TV team in Tyler Ortega and Chris Hurst for another season behind the mic. New Mexico United will make its debut on New Mexico 50 this Saturday as the club kicks off its 2025 season on the road against Sacramento Republic FC. "The Black & Yellow Report" will premiere on March 20th, ahead of United's home opener against El Paso Locomotive FC.

