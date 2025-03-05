United Soccer League Expands Spiideo, SportsEngine Play Partnerships to Transform Streaming, Data and Scouting in Pre-Professional Leagues

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. & MÄLMO, Sweden - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced significant enhancements to the streaming, data and analysis capabilities of USL League Two and the USL W League through expanded partnerships with Spiideo and SportsEngine Play.

All USL League Two and USL W League matches will now be streamed live, exclusively on SportsEngine Play to create one location for all the action. The match film streamed on SportsEngine Play will be automatically pulled into a League Exchange created by Spiideo to develop efficiencies in video analysis and create public-facing box scores featuring both player and team statistics.

Additionally, all League Two and W League match data will be automated with Spiideo's AutoData Advanced and visible by member clubs in Spiideo Perform to show in-depth individual player statistics and team-specific data within the video timeline.

"This is a transformational opportunity that will change the way everyone experiences the action, talent and excitement of USL League Two and the USL W League," said USL SVP, Youth & Pre-Professional, Joel Nash. "At the core of both leagues are the players, who represent their club and community both on and off the pitch in hopes of creating professional opportunities. This advancement in infrastructure will centralize and professionalize the way we collect, analyze and amplify the incredible talent in our pre-professional leagues."

In addition to the enhancements to live streaming and data availability, the expanded partnerships will allow professional clubs from the USL Super League, USL Championship and USL League One to access USL League Two and USL W League video breakdowns via a combined Spiideo League Exchange. This combined league exchange creates a new level of accessibility for USL professional coaches to easily view talented players and their performances within the League Two and the W League seasons. Player data will be stored and easily searched within the league exchange to further the mission of creating a pathway to the professional game.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the USL and SportsEngine Play, bringing cutting-edge video and data technology to USL League Two and the USL W League," said Patrik Olsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Spiideo. "Every match will be streamed live and also transformed into actionable data with automated analytics, giving players, coaches and clubs powerful tools to enhance performance, scouting and fan engagement like never before."

Spiideo, SportsEngine and the USL have made a significant investment into livestreaming infrastructure, data analysis and technical support for USL League Two and the USL W League. This has been accomplished by providing opportunities to enhance broadcasts for member clubs via hardware options in Spiideo cameras along with broadcast support through the USL and SportsEngine Play.

USL pre-professional clubs using Spiideo cameras can expect to produce live, high-resolution panoramic and multi-angle footage of the entire field, providing a powerful tool for them to analyze training sessions and matches without the need for a camera operator.

This technology will significantly support all matches being streamed on SportsEngine Play, bringing the League Two and W League action to fans around the world.

SportsEngine Play was launched in 2023 and offers advanced streaming technology, highlight editing tools and additional sports training content. This partnership enhances fan accessibility and supports visibility into the highest level of player development in North America via USL's pre-professional soccer leagues.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.