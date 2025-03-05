Centreville Bank's Pawtucket Branch & RIFC Team Events Center Grand Opening Event

Pawtucket, R.I. - Today, Centreville Bank successfully celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch at 175 Main Street in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The event, held in partnership with Rhode Island Football Club (RIFC), also marked the unveiling of RIFC's new Team Events Center. This new branch underscores Centreville Bank's ongoing commitment to providing innovative and accessible banking services to the Pawtucket community.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with remarks from the City of Pawtucket's Assistant Director of Commerce Sandra Mazo, RIFC President David Peart, and Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold Horvat.

"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with Rhode Island FC, right here in this vibrant, dynamic space. Just as RIFC is building something special for sports fans and the city, we're here to build relationships, support local businesses, and help individuals achieve their financial goal," said Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold Horvat.

During the event, Centreville Bank also presented a Charitable Foundation grant to the Pawtucket YMCA and Pawtucket Public Library.

The public had the opportunity to explore both the new bank branch, which features state-of-the-art banking technology, and the RIFC Team Events Center. The branch's location next to RIFC headquarters and the Team Events Center signifies the growing collaboration between the two organizations.

"At Rhode Island FC, we talk often about being more than a soccer team. We strive to create opportunities that go beyond the game to bring people together, to support local causes, and to be a part of the everyday life of our community," said RIFC President David Peart. "Centreville Bank shares that vision and this new branch is another step toward building a stronger, more connected Pawtucket."

Centreville Bank is the exclusive banking partner of RIFC, Rhode Island's only professional soccer team.

For more information about Centreville Bank and the grand opening visit www.centrevillebank.com/Pawtucket.

