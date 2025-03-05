San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the initial broadcast schedule for the 2025 USL Championship season. SAFC is set to feature in four national broadcasts, along with 15 matches on FanDuel Sports Network and three matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

NATIONALLY TELEVISED MATCHES

SAFC will kick off the league's national broadcast slate on CBS in a clash between the 2022 and 2023 USL Championship title-winners on Sunday, April 6 as the club hosts Phoenix Rising FC.

Three other SAFC matches will feature nationally on CBS Sports Network, including April 23 against Colorado Springs, May 28 against FC Tulsa and August 20 at Orange County. San Antonio's April 23 match-up against the reigning titleholders will also air on Univision Deportes Network (TUDN), the nation's leading Spanish-language sports network.

FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK PARTNERSHIP CONTINUES

Between April 12 and September 27, 11 home matches and four away matches will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network, previously known as Bally Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network's coverage of the season begins with a home match vs. Miami FC on April 12 followed by the May 10 contest against Oakland Roots SC. June and July will see six matches aired on the network, including three of the team's USL Jägermeister Cup group stage matches.

September concludes the currently scheduled slate of matches with back-to-back home contests against Orange County SC and Birmingham Legion FC.

SAFC will also feature in three road matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network, including March 29 at Lexington SC, May 17 at Charleston Battery and August 23 at Monterey Bay F.C. The Golazo Network is a free streaming platform by CBS that can be accessed via the Paramount+ app (no subscription required), the Golazo website, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section).

The remaining USL Championship and Jägermeister Cup matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Last season, the United Soccer League announced a landmark multi-year broadcasting rights agreement with CBS Sports, making USL the most widely-available soccer league in the United States. In 2024, the USL Championship and League One were featured in 35 nationally televised matches, highlighted by three matches on the CBS Television Network. The USL Championship's three network broadcasts last season reached more than 1 million viewers,

SAFC will open the 2025 USL Championship season Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field vs. Monterey Bay F.C. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

See the full 2025 broadcast schedule below:

SAN ANTONIO FC 2025 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time (CDT) Network(s)

March 8 vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 22 at Oakland Roots SC 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

March 29 at Lexington SC 6:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

April 6 vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3:00 p.m. CBS

April 12 vs. Miami FC 7:30 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

April 23 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network, TUDN

April 26 at Phoenix Rising FC 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

May 3 at Rhode Island FC 3:00 p.m. ESPN+

May 10 vs. Oakland Roots SC 7:30 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network

May 17 at Charleston Battery 6:30 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

May 28 vs. FC Tulsa 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

June 7 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

June 14 at Sacramento Republic FC 10:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

June 21 at New Mexico United 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

June 25 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

June 28 vs. Union Omaha 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

July 4 at El Paso Locomotive 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

July 12 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

July 26 vs. New Mexico United 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento Republic FC 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Aug. 9 at Las Vegas Lights FC 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Aug. 16 vs. Lexington SC 8:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Aug. 20 at Orange County SC 9:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Aug. 23 at Monterey Bay F.C. 9:00 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Aug. 30 at Detroit City FC 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

Sept. 6 vs. New Mexico United 7:30 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Sept. 13 at Loudoun United FC 5:00 p.m. ESPN+

Sept. 20 vs. Orange County SC 7:30 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Sept. 27 vs. Birmingham Legion FC 7:30 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Oct. 4 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 11 at FC Tulsa 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 18 at Phoenix Rising FC 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 25 vs. El Paso Locomotive 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

