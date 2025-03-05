Orange County SC Sign Irvine Resident Tetsuya Kadono at Goalkeeper

Orange County SC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Tetsuya "Tet" Kadono for the upcoming USL Championship season. Kadono attended Woodbridge High School in Irvine and was touted as one of the top keepers on the West Coast.

Kadono, 24, from Kobe Japan moved to Orange County at a young age and grew up in Irvine, CA. Most recently he played for the Irvine Zetas in the 2024 NISA season. Before joining the Zetas, Kadono played college soccer for California State University of Fullerton and San Diego State University. In 2023 while at CSUF Kadono was named Big West Goalkeeper of the Year and earned First Team All-Big West.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tetsuya, a talented local player, to the team. His performances during his time with the squad have earned him this well-deserved contract. It's crucial for the club to keep providing opportunities for local players, as we remain committed to creating a professional pathway that benefits our community. " said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager.

Kadono played his youth soccer for the Irvine Strikers where he appeared in over 70 matches across five years for the club. Kadano was the team captain for the Strikers FC U18/19 squad. He also has USL League Two experience playing with Ventura County Fusion in 2022.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to represent OCSC and the city I grew up in," said Kadano. "I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get where I am today. I'll do my best to help the team succeed this season and win the championship."

This signing is pending league and federation approval, and per club policy, the details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Tetsuya Kadono

PRONUNCIATION: Tet-SUE-ya Ka-DOE-no

POSITION: Goalkeeper

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 200

DATE OF BIRTH: October 20, 2000

HOMETOWN: Irvine, CA

NATIONALITY: Japan

PREVIOUS CLUB: Irvine Strikers

SOCIAL MEDIA: @tetsuya_kadono on X / @tetsuya_kadono on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC signed Tetsuya Kadono on March 5, 2025.

