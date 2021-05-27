Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park, Home of the Columbia Fireflies

Columbia, SC: The SC Philharmonic and the Columbia Fireflies today announced a partnership to bring the Midlands a full orchestral patriotic concert with a fireworks finale to Segra Park on Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM.

When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 - Gates at 7:00 PM, music begins at 8:30 PM, fireworks launching at 9:15 PM

Price: Tickets are $10 - children 12 and under are free. People with a valid military ID receive $2 off one ticket.

The SC Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra on the baseball diamond for the first time! The concert will last one hour, with the fireworks beginning around 9:15 PM as the grand finale of this independence celebration. We are excited to celebrate the end of our 2020/2021 season and our spirit of strength with our Midlands' community.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, June 7, and will be available for purchase at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at (803) 726-4487, or online at FirefliesTickets.com.

"Over the past year, our partnership with our friends at the SC Philharmonic has expanded exponentially," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "Having the opportunity to celebrate America with a full orchestra and the biggest Fireworks show in Segra Park's history is something we are all looking forward to."

"Partners like the Columbia Fireflies and Segra Park have enabled our musicians to continue playing and audiences to keep enjoying live music in our community," said Rhonda Hunsinger, Executive Director of the SC Philharmonic. "Performing on the baseball diamond has been a dream of the orchestra and we are excited to bring you this experience to celebrate our collective resilience and appreciation."

The SCU Kids Zone at Segra Park will be open for the event. Concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. Parking for the event will be $5 and will follow the same parking guidelines that are in place for Fireflies games. The Segra Park parking map can be found online here.

Segra Park is a cashless facility. No cash will be accepted anywhere in the ballpark, including in the parking lots. All major debit and credit cards are accepted at all points of sale at Segra Park. The event will operate under Segra Park's Clear Bag Policy which can be found online.

â Ticket questions can be directed to the Columbia Fireflies Box Office by phone at (803) 726-4487.

