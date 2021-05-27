SRP Park Returns to Full Capacity

North Augusta, SC - Beginning June 1st SRP Park will return to full capacity. The move follows recent guideline updates from the Center for Disease Control, Governor McMaster, and the city of North Augusta. Tickets for all 2021 GreenJackets home games are on-sale now at https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/single-game-tickets.

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season, Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"). For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

The third homestand kicks off on June 1st at SRP Park as the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) come to town. The fun continues with giveaways, fireworks, Bark in the Park and Kids Run the Bases returning - check out the complete rundown and get your tickets today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/news/jackets-return-home-for-homestand-3

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets including when remainder of season individual tickets will be on sale, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

