Down East Walks off Fredericksburg for First Win in Series
May 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - For the second time at home, the Down East Wood Ducks got a walkoff win thanks to some timely hitting. This win puts the Woodies back in the win column, after losing back-to-back games to start the series with Fredericksburg.
Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks (14-7) were tied with the Fredericksburg Nationals (3-18).
Dustin Harris gave the Woodies their second walkoff win of the season and their second at home with a solo homerun off Nationals pitcher Pedro Gonzalez (L, 0-5).
The Wood Ducks jumped out in front for the first time this series in the bottom of the second.
Cody Freeman led off the inning with a solo homerun to left field to give Down East their first lead in the series, 1-0.
Fredericksburg answered right away with a solo homerun of their own in the top of the third. With one out, Jeremy Ydens, playing in his first game of the series, hit a solo homerun to tie the game at one.
Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Tyree Thompson was first out of the bullpen for the Woodies. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Joe Corbett (1-0) earned the win, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The Wood Ducks and Nationals continue their series tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Down East will send RH Tekoah Roby (0-2, 4.50) to matchup against Fredericksburg LH Alfonso Hernandez (0-0, 3.12)
Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm).
