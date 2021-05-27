Down East Walks off Fredericksburg for First Win in Series

Kinston, N.C. - For the second time at home, the Down East Wood Ducks got a walkoff win thanks to some timely hitting. This win puts the Woodies back in the win column, after losing back-to-back games to start the series with Fredericksburg.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks (14-7) were tied with the Fredericksburg Nationals (3-18).

Dustin Harris gave the Woodies their second walkoff win of the season and their second at home with a solo homerun off Nationals pitcher Pedro Gonzalez (L, 0-5).

The Wood Ducks jumped out in front for the first time this series in the bottom of the second.

Cody Freeman led off the inning with a solo homerun to left field to give Down East their first lead in the series, 1-0.

Fredericksburg answered right away with a solo homerun of their own in the top of the third. With one out, Jeremy Ydens, playing in his first game of the series, hit a solo homerun to tie the game at one.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Tyree Thompson was first out of the bullpen for the Woodies. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.

Joe Corbett (1-0) earned the win, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks and Nationals continue their series tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Down East will send RH Tekoah Roby (0-2, 4.50) to matchup against Fredericksburg LH Alfonso Hernandez (0-0, 3.12)

