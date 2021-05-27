Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes vs. Fredericksburg

The Down East Wood Ducks are in search of their first win vs. the Fredericksburg Nationals after falling in games one and two. Tonight, Down East turns to RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.87) while Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Karlo Seijas (1-1, 5.51)

LAST TIME OUT: After tying the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Luisangel Acuña two-run homerun , the Down East Wood Ducks ran out of gas as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-5 in ten innings on Wednesday night. The Wood Ducks have lost two straight for the first time this season since May 13th (game two) - May 14th.

FOLLOW THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD: RHP Nick Starr was promoted to Hickory after posting a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances. Starr also held opponents to a .059 batting average. RHP Teodoro Ortega was promoted from Arizona to Down East and filled Starr's spot in the bullpen.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: For the third time this season, the Wood Ducks have gone to extra innings, but fell 7-5 at home vs. Fredericksburg. They are 1-1 at home and 1-0 on the road this season.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Wood Ducks continue to struggle at home, losing two straight at Grainger Stadium for the first time since May 13 - 14. They have only played eight games at home, compared to 12 on the road but their batting average is 55 points lower at home (.168) than on the road (.223)

SEE THE BALL, HIT THE BALL: 20 games into the season, Dustin Harris and Keyber Rodriguez have done the bulk of the hitting at the plate. Both players have the two highest batting averages and lead the Wood Ducks in multi-hit games (5). With three RBIs last night, Luisangel Acuña has tied Rodriguez for most multi-RBI games (3) this season.

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST, YOU'RE LAST: Since the first game of the season, the Wood Ducks have been in first place. They were tied atop the Central division with the Carolina Mudcats, before sweeping Kannapolis in the first series of 2021, while the Mudcats went 5-1 in their first series. Since then, Down East has had sole possession of first place, with three games being the highest mark of the season.

