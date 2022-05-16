Fireworks, Princesses, & Family Feast Night Highlight this Week's Homestand

The Spokane Indians return to historic Avista Stadium starting on Tuesday, May 17th for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate). Join us at the ballpark for Storybook Princess Night, Fireworks, Yoke's Family Feast Night, and so much more!

Tuesday, May 17th - Businessperson's Special Day Game presented by the Journal of Business & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM

Daytime baseball is back at Avista Stadium with a first pitch at 12:05 PM. Move your afternoon business meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities.

- First pitch at 12:05 PM

- Gates open at 11:00 AM

Wednesday, May 18th - Fields of Green Sweepstakes Night presented by Living Water Lawn & Tree Care and 94.1 The Bear

Sign up at the game to be entered to win great prizes from Living Water and the professional services of the Spokane Indians award-winning grounds crew at your home for a day, plus yard tips that will keep your yard looking healthy and new!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 19th - DORIS the Mascot's Birthday Extravaganza Night

Wear your pink and join us as we celebrate DORIS the Mascot's Birthday! DORIS's mascot friends will be on hand to help celebrate.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, May 20th - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around for fireworks immediately following the game.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 21st - Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market & 92.9 ZZU

Empty the house and load up the car - it's Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 5:09 PM

- Gates open at 4:09 PM

Sunday, May 22nd - Youth Sports Day Game

Calling all Youth Sports Players! Wear your jersey and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

