Dust Devils Series Recap

May 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







It was an exciting week at Gesa Stadium, as the Dust Devils notched five wins against the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

After dropping game one on Tuesday night, the Dust Devils rattled off five consecutive victories, beginning with a 7-6 thriller on Wednesday. After falling down 2-0 in the top of the first, Tri-City immediately answered back with four of their own. The Dust Devils would score three more times, with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The game would end in dramatic fashion though, as Everett rallied to score three runs in the top of the ninth, but came up short when Straton Podaras tagged out the would-be tying run on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Thursday's action got wet and wild when an evening storm passed through, causing a nearly hour-long rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dust Devils, playing as the Viñeros de Tri-City, had the bats going, scoring in four of the first six innings, including three runs a piece in the third and fifth innings. The Viñeros offense was anchored by four extra base hits, including a leadoff triple by Kyren Paris to kick off the fifth. After the rain passed, the AquaSox once again made a ninth inning rally, but came up short, seeing Tri-City hang on to win 9-7. When Everett outfielder Myles Miller scored to make it a two-run game in the ninth though, it would be the last time in the series the AquaSox would cross home plate.

Friday night began a weekend of shutouts by the Dust Devils pitching staff. Nick Mondak started on the mound for Tri-City, going six strong, and allowing just three hits while striking out eight. Robinson Pina then relieved Mondak, throwing the final three innings and punching out another six Everett batters! Edwin Yon, the Northwest League Player of the Week, led the Tri-City offense, going three for four with four RBI. The Dust Devils would win 8-0.

Saturday was more of the same, as starting pitcher Adam Seminaris threw six shutout innings, striking out four, and lowering his ERA to 0.35. Edwin Yon was once again the leader on the offensive side, going two for four with two more RBI. The Dust Devils had the support of the largest home crowd this season, getting the 4-0 win in front of more than 3,000 fans.

Then Sunday afternoon Tri-City wrapped up the series with a 1-0 victory to send Everett home on a five-game losing streak. Excellent pitching again carried the day for the Dust Devils, with starting pitcher Dylan King striking out nine batters across five shutout innings, before giving way to Dakota Donovan and Houston Harding, who combined to go the final four innings, giving up just three hits and striking out three. Gabe Matthews played the hero in this one, as the score was deadlocked at zero entering the bottom of the ninth, when Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams drew back to back walks to start the inning, before Matthews stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit on a line drive single into left field.

The Dust Devils hit the road this week for six games in Vancouver, before continuing on to Eugene for six more with the Emeralds. To listen to all the action, catch the voice of the Dust Devils, Doug Taylor, at dustdevilsbaseball.com and on the MiLB First Pitch App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.