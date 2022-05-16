Emeralds Rout C's in Series Finale

EUGENE, OR - The Vancouver Canadians fell 10-0 to the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) in their series finale on Sunday night at PK Park in a game where they only managed two singles and four total baserunners.

After two and a half scoreless stanzas, Eugene broke through for three unearned runs in the bottom of the third. A one-out bunt single, a balk, a stolen base and a hit batter put runners at the corners with two outs before a fly ball to right field that should have been caught was instead dropped to allow a run to score. A wild pitch brought in another run before Patrick Bailey singled home the third run of the frame.

A pair of two-run homers from the eight and nine hitters in the fourth and sixth, respectively, put the game out of reach before Eugene added three more in the eighth to twist the proverbial knife and win 10-0.

PK Morris singled in the second and Davis Schneider worked a lead-off walk to start the third but the next 17 consecutive hitters were retired before Schneider walked again with two outs in the top of the eighth. Leo Jimenez added a ninth inning single for the fourth and final baserunner of the game.

After an off-day Monday, the C's are back at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night for their first of six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels). #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse goes for the C's and will be opposed by Tri-City's Ryan Costieu. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on MiLB.TV, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

