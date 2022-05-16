Emeralds Win Series over Vancouver

May 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds win the series against the Vancouver Canadians in explosive fashion 10-0.

The game would have a slow start for the first two innings.

Emeralds attacked first with an error by RF Mac Mueller to allow SS Ghordy Santos to score and 3B Casey Schmitt to third. 1-0.

A wild pitch by RHP Trent Palmer scored Schmitt 2-0.

An RBI single by C Patrick Bailey drove in LF Jairo Pomares to make it 3-0.

In the fourth inning, newly called up RF Carter Williams hit his first home run as an Emerald with 1B Carter Aldrete on 5-0.

Another home run would be hit for the Emeralds by 2B Jimmy Glowenke with DH Luis Toribio on 6-0.

In the eighth, Toribio drove in Bailey on an RBI double 7-0.

With Aldrete on third, Williams drove him in with an RBI groundout to second 8-0.

An RBI single by Santos would finish the scoring for the night to bring in Toribio.

The Emeralds will start a series against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday May 17th. First pitch is at 12:05 PM, 11:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.