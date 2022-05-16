The AquaSox Are Back in Town this Week

The AquaSox return to Funko Field and we want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your 2022 AquaSox! Buy your tickets online in advance to ensure you have seats to the games you want to attend with your favorites promotions!

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, May 18 (7:05 First Pitch): Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth every Wednesday Home game and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingos and two blackouts.

It's also our third AquaSox Silver Sluggers game of the season. If you are 55 or older, you can join the AquaSox Silver Slugger program presented by Central Welding Supply. Members get tickets for every Wednesday game, an exclusive Silver Sluggers item and much more for only $30.00! This is the best deal in town!

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 First Pitch): Thursday is Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light with the AquaSox! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light. What a deal!

Friday, May 20 (7:05 First Pitch): Every Friday home game is a Funko Friday! This Friday all fans in attendance will receive a Funko Snapsie or a Funko Soup Troop!

Saturday, May 21 (6:05 First Pitch): This is going to be our best promo night so far this season! Thanks to Pepsi, the first 800 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a free AquaSox Home Jersey T-Shirt. It's also Washington State University Alumni Night for all you Cougs.

Make sure that you stick around for after the game, as kids can run the bases. Followed by our first Launch-A-Ball event of the season. Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and if your ball lands in a hoop you win a great prize! One lucky fan will win $100.00 cash.

Last but not least, enjoy our post-game fireworks show as we light up the Everett sky.

Sunday, May 22 (4:05 First Pitch): After every Sunday game, kids can come down and run the bases. Please meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club Members go first! Kids cannot go on the field until all players have exited.

ï»¿You can also buy our Chick-Fil-A ticket package that includes four tickets, four hot dogs & four Chick-Fil-A vouchers all for just $44.00! That's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Stop by Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket-- available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. It's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

Service members with a valid or retired military ID can purchase $5.00 Upper Box tickets, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Valid all home games; up to four discounted tickets can be purchased per game. Must be purchased at Front Office or Box Office.

BOOK YOUR GROUP OUTING WITH THE AQUASOX

There's no better place for your family, company or organization to hold a group outing than at Funko Field!

We have developed a variety of packages to meet the needs of every type of group. Whether you are planning an outing for a group of friends, family reunion, birthday party or company picnic, we have the perfect group package for you. Your group is special to us, and we want to make sure you have a memorable outing at Funko Field.

