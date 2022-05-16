AquaSox Lose in Series Finale 1-0

May 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, Washington - Gabe Mathews singled home Kyren Paris in the bottom of the ninth inning for the walk off 1-0 win as the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-14) shut out the Everett AquaSox (11-21) for the third straight game.

AquaSox starting pitcher Bryce Miller and Dust Devils starter Dylan King locked up in a pitchers' duel that kept the game scoreless into the bottom of the 9th inning. Miller went six innings, allowing three hits, no walks and nine strikeouts, lowering his ERA on the season to 0.96. King pitched five innings, allowed three hits, one walk and nine strikeouts and now has a 1.61 ERA.

The starters then gave way to the bullpen and the relievers continued to produce zeros. Dakota Donavan and Houston Harding each threw two scoreless innings for Tri-City, Donavan allowed two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Harding gave up one hit, one walk and struck out one batter.

Luis Curvelo relieved Miller and threw two hitless innings to move the game into the 9th inning scoreless. Leon Hunter Jr. came in for the 9th inning and walked both Paris and Jordyn Adams back-to-back to start off the inning. Mathews then came up and lined a single into left field that brought Paris in for the winning run.

Curvelo appeared in three games during the AquaSox 12 game road trip and allowed only one hit, two walks, five strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings. Justin Lavey went two-for-four and improved his May batting average to .400.

Myles Miller went two-for-four with a triple. Miller is now four-for-seven with a walk, double, two triples and two runs scored in the last two games that he has played in.

The AquaSox wrapped up a 12 game road trip and have the day off on Monday May 16 before beginning a six game series against Hillsboro at Funko Field on Tuesday May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:50 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

