Fireflies Washed Away in Charleston April 13

April 13, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs have postponed their game scheduled for Thursday, April 13 due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 6:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2023

