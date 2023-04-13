GreenJackets Game vs Wood Ducks Washed Out

April 13, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) have postponed their Thursday, April 13th game against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a single-admission double-header scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, April 14th, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:30, and gates opening at 5:00.

Tickets for tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow, or can be exchanged for any non-fireworks gameday in the 2023 season. Fans with tickets for Friday's scheduled game can attend both games of the double-header with their ticket. Atlanta Braves top-10 prospects Spencer Schwellenbach and Owen Murphy are the projected double-header starters for the Augusta GreenJackets, while Jose Corniell and top Rangers prospect Brock Porter are the likely starters for the Down East Wood Ducks.

Tomorrow is Braves BuzzFest, where the GreenJackets celebrate their ties to the Atlanta Braves organization by wearing special red jerseys and hats. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway, courtesy of Wow! Internet, TV & Phone! For tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.