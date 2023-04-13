Salem Sends Mudcats to 7-6 Loss in Extras

ZEBULON, N.C. - Luke Adams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second, Jesus Parra doubled in two during a four-run seventh and reliever Tanner Shears left the bases loaded with back-to-back strikeouts in the eighth, but the Carolina Mudcats ended up on the wrong side of a 7-6 ten inning loss to the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina () had leads of 1-0, thanks to the Adams home run in the second, and 5-4 in part to Parra's two-run double in the seventh. The Red Sox, however, answered all throughout the back-and-forth battle and owned leads of 2-1 after three, 5-2 in the seventh and eventually 7-6 when it was all said and done.

Carolina's 1-0 lead in the second came on Adams' home run over the left field video board. The big fly was Carolina's first of the season. Salem came back in the third with two runs on a RBI double from Roman Anthony and a Miguel Bleis sac fly. Carolina later tied it by forcing across a two-out run on an error by shortstop Luis Ravelo in the fifth.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the seventh before the Red Sox rallied for three runs to take a 5-4 lead. All three runs were scored against reliever Jeison Pena and came across on a RBI single from Ravelo, a Ronald Rosario sacrifice fly and a Daniel McElveny home run. Pena recorded just two outs in the seventh while allowing three runs on three hits. Shears eventually took over for Pena in the seventh and went on to finish the rest of the inning before pitching a scoreless eighth. Shears struck out two, walked two and gave up one hit over an inning and 1/3.

The Mudcats were down 5-2 heading into their half of the seventh, but went on to rally for four runs while taking their second lead of the game. The seventh started with consecutive walks of Jace Avina and Quinton Low by pitcher Jhonny Felix. Parra then connected on his two-run double to right-center while cutting the deficit to one at 5-4. With new pitcher Michael Valera on the mound, Jadher Areinamo went on to tie the game at 5-5 with a RBI single to center. Moments later Valera was charged with a balk, thus forcing in Eduarqui Fernandez as the go-ahead run.

Relieve Shane Smith (1-1) took over for Shears in the ninth and went on to allow a game-tying home run to Rosario to start the inning. The Rosario home run in the ninth tied the game at 6-6 and came an inning before the Red Sox took the lead for good in the tenth. Their go-ahead run scored when Miguel Bleis brought in Anthony (the inserted runner) from second with a triple to left.

The Mudcats had several changes to tie, or take the lead in their half of the tenth, but fell short while leaving the bases loaded in the final frame. Their best chance to tie the game came when Adams lifted a soft single to center to move the inserted runner, Areinamo, to third. Matt Wood, who had walked in the previous at bat, was caught at second on the Adams' hit. He expected Areinamo to be waved in and rounded second in hopes of reaching third and was caught for the inning's first out. Hedbert Perez then flew out with two men on, and Quinton Low popped out to the catcher with the bases loaded to end the game.

The loss was Carolina's fourth straight and dropped them into a 0-3 deficit in the six-game series and 0-3 at home so far this season.

The series continues Friday night with CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks and a 7:00 p.m. first pitch at Five County Stadium.

Carolina starter Jacob Misiorowski struck out one while working through a scheduled one inning start. Edwin Jimenez followed in relief and pitched through the next five innings with two runs allowed on five hits. He also walked one struck out five.

HOME RUNS:

Salem: McElveny (1, 7th inning off Pena, Je, 0 on, 2 out); Rosario (1, 9th inning off Smith, 0 on, 0 out).

Carolina: Adams (1, 2nd inning off Paez, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Bleis, CF (Salem): 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Rosario, C (Salem): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

McElveny, DH (Salem): 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Parra, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-5, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Bell (W, 1-0) (Salem): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Landry (Salem): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Paez (Salem): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Misiorowski (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Shears (Carolina): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 1, Red Sox 0) -- Adams homers to LCF, Adams scores H Perez walks Avina strikes out Low flies out to CF Bleis H Perez steals 2nd Parra strikes out

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Red Sox 3rd (Red Sox 2, Mudcats 1) -- Rosario strikes out McElveny singles to LF H Perez Liendo singles to P Jimenez, McElveny to 3rd on a throwing error by P Jimenez Anthony doubles to CF E Fernandez, McElveny scores, Liendo to 3rd Bleis flies out on a sac fly to RF Avina, Liendo scores, Anthony to 3rd A Castro strikes out

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Red Sox 2, Mudcats 2) -- (#21) Jhonny Felix replaces (#16) Jedixson Paez at P Low strikes out Parra pops out to 2B Liendo E Fernandez walks E Fernandez steals 2nd Barrios reaches on an error by SS Ravelo, E Fernandez scores (no RBI, unearned) Barrios steals 2nd Barrios to 3rd on a balk Areinamo pops out in foul territory to 1B James

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Red Sox 7th (Red Sox 5, Mudcats 2) -- (#46) Jeison Pena replaces (#39) Edwin Jimenez at P Coffey singles to LF H Perez Coffey steals 2nd Ravelo singles to RF Avina, Coffey scores Ravelo steals 2nd James flies out to CF E Fernandez, Ravelo to 3rd Rosario flies out on a sac fly to CF E Fernandez, Ravelo scores McElveny homers to LCF, McElveny scores Liendo walks (#13) Tanner Shears replaces (#46) Jeison Pena at P Liendo steals 2nd Liendo picked off and caught stealing at 3rd, P Shears to SS Barrios

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 6, Red Sox 5) -- Avina walks Low walks, Avina to 2nd Parra doubles to CF Bleis, Avina scores, Low scores (#24) Michael Valera replaces (#21) Jhonny Felix at P E Fernandez walks Parra to 3rd on a wild pitch on a wild pitch E Fernandez to 2nd Barrios strikes out Areinamo singles to CF Bleis, Parra scores, E Fernandez to 3rd E Fernandez scores on a balk (no RBI)Areinamo to 2nd on a balk Wood grounds out to 1B James, Areinamo to 3rd (#38) Nathan Landry replaces (#24) Michael Valera at P Adams walks H Perez strikes out

(4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Red Sox 9th (Red Sox 6, Mudcats 6) -- (#22) Shane Smith replaces (#13) Tanner Shears at P Rosario homers to LCF, Rosario scores McElveny flies out to RF Avina Liendo strikes out Anthony strikes out

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Red Sox 10th (Red Sox 7, Mudcats 6) -- Runner On: (#22) Roman Anthony placed on 2nd base Bleis triples to LF H Perez, Anthony scores (unearned) A Castro strikes out Coffey walks Ravelo strikes out James grounds out, P Smith to 1B Parra

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

