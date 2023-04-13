Horton Impresses in Debut, Pelicans Beat Hillcats 6-4

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans grabbed their first road victory of the season with a 6-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday night. The Birds moved back to .500 at 2-2 with the win while the Hillcats dropped to 2-3.

Wednesday night was a big one for followers of the Cubs' farm system as the 2022 first-round selection Cade Horton threw for the first time this season. The 21-year-old right-hander pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with a pair of hits allowed and five strikeouts. The win went to Jack Aldrich (1-0) who followed with 1 2/3 innings in relief with no hits allowed but three walks to one strikeout. Angel Gonzalez came in to grab his first save of the year by getting the final out.

The Birds flexed their muscles again in the second game of the series as Felix Stevens (2-4, 3 RBI, BB) went yard for the first time this season and the Pelicans' third home run of the week. Jefferson Encarnacion (3-4, 2 R) tallied his second three-hit game in a row with three singles. Myrtle Beach knocked 15 base hits, a new season high.

Wednesday's loss went to Hillcats' starter Austin Peterson (0-1) with two earned runs through his four innings off seven hits and a walk while striking out four. Reliever Jack Jasiak followed with three earned runs in his two innings, two coming off the Stevens' home run.

The Lynchburg lineup was led by Angel Zarate (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB) who hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth. Jose Devers (2-4, RBI, BB) was the only Hillcat with a multi-hit game. The Hillcats certainly had their chances, leaving 13 runners on base and going 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans struck early with a run in the second and third innings. With a runner on second and two outs in the top of the second, Reginald Preciado singled to right field on the first pitch he saw to bring in Encarnacion as the Pelicans went in front first.

Myrtle Beach hit three-straight two-out singles in their half of the third, which gave was for Stevens to draw a bases-loaded walk to bring home a run as the Pelicans went up 2-0.

Jasiak entered the game for Lynchburg in the top of the fifth and the Birds jumped on him from the beginning. After Encarnacion was hit by a pitch with one out, Stevens crushed a ball to left field for a two-run home run and his first of the season. Another run came home that inning on a two-out double to left by Parker Chavers to extend the Birds' lead to 5-0.

The first runs of the game for the home team came in the bottom half of that inning. Branden Noriega entered the game for the Pelicans and hit the first batter he saw. After giving up a double to Nate Furman in the next at-bat, Zarate followed with a two-run triple to put the Hillcats on the board with nobody out. Noriega retired the next three batters to leave Zarate on third.

The Hillcats would load the bases in the bottom of the sixth with just one out, only for Noriega to strike out the next two batters to leave the inning unharmed.

Lynchburg continued their rally with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Juan Benjamin led the inning off with a double and later stole third with one out. He came home on a single to right by Maick Collado to bring the Hillcats within two.

A much-needed insurance run came in for the Pelicans in their half of the eighth as Christian Franklin started the frame with a single. He would steal second on a strikeout pitch to Rafael Morel and later advanced to third on another stolen base. Lynchburg catcher Zac Fascia's throw to third went wild as Franklin came home to score to extend the Pelicans' lead to 6-3.

Things got scary for the Pelicans in the Hillcats' half of the ninth. With two outs in the inning, Myrtle Beach reliever Yovanny Cabrera walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases and put the tying run on base. Cabrera came out for Gonzalez, who walked Devers immediately to bring in a run and continue the inning. Down 6-4 with the winning run on base, Lexer Saduy went down swinging on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

With the series tied 1-1, the Pelicans and Hillcats will meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

