Olguin Placed on Development List; Misiorowski Added

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Fernando Olguin on the Development List and the addition of RHP Jacob Misiorowski to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/13: RHP Jacob Misiorowski added to Carolina from ACL Brewers.

4/13: RHP Fernando Olguin placed on development list (4/12).

