Woodpeckers Plate a Dozen in Fourth Straight Win

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-1) continued their early season winning streak on Thursday night at Segra Stadium, grabbing a fourth straight victory 12-4 over the Fredericksburg Nationals (2-4). Following a 15-run night on Wednesday, Fayetteville's offense has generated 27 total runs over the last two games.

Houston Astros 16th overall prospect Andrew Taylor got the start in his professional pitching debut and worked into the fifth inning, surrendering just one hit on a Max Romero Jr. single in the second. The Central Michigan product struck out four and departed the game with a 6-1 lead that was aided along by a two-run double from Leosdany Molina and a solo home run from John Garcia.

Fredericksburg cut the game to 6-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth and an RBI double by Roberson Jr. in the sixth inning off new arm Michael Knorr (W, 1-0). Knorr, a third round draft pick and the 26th overall prospect in the Astros farm system, closed out the game with four innings of relief in his pro debut and struck out six along the way.

Tyler Whitaker delivered one of the big swings of the night with a three-run home run down the left field line in the sixth inning off of Luke Young. The blast was his first of the season and made it a 10-4 contest. Narbe Cruz capped off the scoring at 12-4 with a two-run single.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 PM. RHP Jose Fleury is scheduled to start for Fayetteville and Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Jarlin Susana.

