Fireflies Turn Four Double Plays in 5-4 Loss

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rallied again, but were unable to upend the Mudcats late, as they fell 5-4 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Despite the loss, the fielding was crisp for Columbia, who turned a season-high four double plays against the Mudcats. The four double plays are one shy of a Fireflies single-game record. The team turned five twin killings April 6, 2018 in a 7-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets. It was the third time they have gotten three double plays, joining June 11, 2017 vs Charleston and June 4, 2016 vs Hagerstown.

The Mudcats got all the runs they needed in the fifth inning. After Luke Adams grounded into a 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, Luis Castillo smoked his first Carolina League homer off Shane Panzini (L, 1-8) to score Daniel Guilarte and Luis Lara to grant the Mudcats a 5-1 lead.

To close out the game, it was all Fireflies though. They started the rally in the bottom of the fifth, when reliever Quinton Low (W, 1-3) threw a wild pitch to score Lizandro Rodriguez and to move Brennon McNair into scoring position. The next batter, Jean Ramirez, roped his third hit of the game, a single, to plate McNair and turn the score to 5-3. In the seventh, Rodriguez scored on another Low wild pitch to bring Columbia within one run. McNair moved to third, but Columbia was unable to plate the runner.

The Fireflies bullpen was excellent again Wednesday night. Mack Anglin made his return to Segra Park, spinning his first appearance since June 7 and he didn't miss a beat. Anglin worked two scoreless frames and handed the ball to Cooper McKeehan who kept Carolina off the board in the eighth and ninth to give the offense a chance to complete the rally.

The Mudcats started the scoring in the fourth inning. After Luis Lara started the inning with a single, Luke Adams laced a double to left center to break the scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Jesus Chirinos drove in Adams with an RBI single to increase Carolina's lead to 2-0.

Columbia charged back in the home half of the inning. Jean Ramirez led off the frame with his fourth triple of the season. Columbia's left fielder came around on a throwing error from catcher Blayberg Diaz who was throwing behind Ramirez and a Brett Squires steal to second. That play cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.

Columbia continues their series with the Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes makes his Carolina League debut for the Fireflies and Carolina sends RHP Patricio Aquino (3-3, 2.72 ERA) to the bump.

