Tavarez Hits Fourth Homer in Eight Games But 'Jackets Drop Fourth Straight

July 26, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







Charleston, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) lost their fourth straight game, surrendering three homers to the league-leading Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays). Charleston (18-8, 45-47) scored the final six runs of the game, after Augusta (11-15, 42-49) had jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning.

The game once again began with a blast from Ambioris Tavarez, who hit his fourth homer in the last eight games to put Augusta on top 1-0. Just as in the series opener, the RiverDogs answered with a homer of their own in the bottom of the first, with Cooper Kinney tying the game at one. Trevor Martin held Augusta scoreless for the next two innings, as Jhancarlos Lara did the same for the RiverDogs, until Augusta's bats lit up in the fourth. A leadoff error placed Bryson Worrell at second base, before Jair Casanova drew a walk. Eliezel Stevens then laced a ground-rule double, with Dawson Dimon and Francisco Floyd each bringing another run home to make it a 4-1 lead.

The RiverDogs again used the long ball, as Jhon Diaz hit his fourth of the season to bring the game to a 4-2 score in the fourth. After Augusta went scoreless in the fifth, though, the RiverDogs chased Jhancarlos Lara with a three-run frame of their own, taking a 5-4 lead into the sixth inning. Chad Bryant dealt a scoreless sixth, but Xavier Isaac hit his second two-run homer in as many nights to extend the RiverDogs lead to 7-4. Estarlin Rodriguez dealt a scoreless eighth, but Augusta could not mount the comeback as the RiverDogs picked up their sixth straight win to move 4.5 games clear at the top of the Carolina League South. Augusta had men thrown out at home plate and third base in the loss, and the GreenJackets have been outscores 37-14 over their last four games.

Augusta is on the road this week against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), with all games being broadcast on the GreenJackets Radio Network at bit.ly/GJRadio. They will return home on August 1st for a series with the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)! To purchase tickets and learn more about the week's homestand, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.).

