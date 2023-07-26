Quick Start Propels Kannapolis to 5-3 Win on Camp Day over Shorebirds

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After Tuesday's loss that resulted in just three hits for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (47-44), the team rallied for five runs on 11 hits in a, 5-3, victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (40-50) on Camp Day at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis jumps to 12-14 in the second half, five and a half games back of the division-leading Charleston RiverDogs. Delmarva falls to a game below .500 at 12-13 in the second half, two and a half games behind the Carolina Mudcats.

LHP Shane Murphy (W, 4-4) scooped his fourth win of the season with a five-inning outing. The lefty allowed one run on five hits, walking zero and striking out three. LHP Ben Beutel followed Murphy in the sixth inning with two frames of work in relief, striking out two and walking one.

Kannapolis jumped ahead early with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning, kicking off the day's scoring with a Bryce Willits RBI double to right field that scored Brooks Baldwin. Two batters later, Chris Lanzilli launched his third home run of the season, a three-run blast to center field that brought Willits and Jhoneiker Betancourt across the plate to thrust the Ballers ahead 4-0.

Brayan Hernandez put the Shorebirds on the board in the top of the third inning with a solo home run to center field, cutting Delmarva's deficit to three.

The Ballers earned another run on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a wild pitch off the arm of Shorebirds RHP Wyatt Cheney (L, 2-8) that permitted Juan Gonzalez to slide in safely at home. The blunder from Cheney pushed Kannapolis' advantage to 5-1.

Slowly but surely, Delmarva climbed closer to the Ballers' run total, adding a run in the seventh and eighth on a single from Erison Placencia and a ground-out from Trendon Craig, but RHP Billy Seidl (S, 10) entered in the ninth and torched the Shorebirds with three strikeouts to keep the home side on top.

The Cannon Ballers and Shorebirds will face off for the third time in the week on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Tanner McDougal on the slate to be Kannapolis' starting arm.

