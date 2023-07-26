Kannapolis Evens Series with Delmarva

July 26, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-13) fell just short in their comeback attempt on Wednesday afternoon as they were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (12-14), 5-3.

Delmarva faced an early deficit as the Cannon Ballers put up four runs in the opening inning on an RBI double by Bryce Willits, followed by a three-run homer by Chris Lanzilli to make it 4-0 after an inning of play.

Brayan Hernandez would put the Shorebirds on the board in the third inning as he blasted his fifth home run of the season off the batter's eye in centerfield, to make it a 4-1 game.

Kannapolis would get that run back in the fourth as Juan Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch, to push the Cannon Ballers lead back to four at 5-1.

Juan De Los Santos entered for Delmarva in relief in the fifth and held the deficit in place by throwing four shutout innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts while turning two double plays.

The offense for the Shorebirds would look to chip away starting in the seventh as Erison Placencia produced a run on his third hit of the game as Angel Tejada scored, making it 5-2.

In the eighth, Trendon Craig scored Carter Young on a fielder's choice to trim the deficit to two at 5-3.

Angel Tejada reached base to start the ninth inning to instantly bring the tying run to the plate, but Kannapolis Closer, Billy Seidl struck out the next three Delmarva hitters to end the game with the Cannon Ballers winning 5-3.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Shane Murphy (4-4) earned the win with Wyatt Cheney (2-8) taking the loss. Billy Seidl (10) was awarded the save.

Erison Placencia matched his career-high with three hits on Wednesday afternoon with Carter Young and Angel Tejada each finishing the day with multiple hits to highlight the top offensive performers for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to retake the series lead on Thursday night as Edgar Portes draws the start for Delmarva against right-hander Tanner McDougal for Kannapolis with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

