Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.26 vs Carolina

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (1-7, 3.93 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Alexander Vallecillo (1-2, 4.02 ERA).

Tonight is a Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday, where you can bring your dog with you to Segra Park for free! It's also a Whiteclaw Wednesday where you can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzers. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT TUESDAY VS CAROLINA: The Fireflies scored three in the seventh and eighth, but weren't able to mount a comeback as they fell 6-5 Tuesday night vs the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park. Erick Pena started the rally, hammering his 10th homer of the season. The lefty smoked the ball 109 MPH off his bat and it traveled 452 feet before it hit the roof of the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar in right-center field. Columbia came out charging in the eighth. Omar Hernandez singled to lead off the inning before Austin Charles doubled to set things up for a Brett Squires two RBI single. Squires now leads the team with 38 RBI and helped cut the Carolina lead to 6-5. Squires ended the inning on third after Lizandro Rodriguez flew out to right field and then Squires jumped over catcher Jose Sibrian to dodge a tag, but missed home plate.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 1.90 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

PELTERING PENA: Fireflies center fielder Erick Pena is beginning to heat up. Since July 16, he has played in seven games and during that run, Pena has three homers and six walks. While he's just hitting .211 in the stretch, he has a .385 on-base percentage and a 1.069 OPS on the run. Pena now has 10 homers on the season, eclipsing his 2022 Fireflies total (9). His 19 homers in the neon and navy are third-most all-time behind Dash Winningham and Juan Carlos Negret. Negret had 23, all in 2021 as the most in a single-season in Fireflies history and Winningham hit 12 in 2016 and 13 in 2017 to give him 25 total.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.21 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 2-9 outing with runners in scoring position last night, the Fireflies are 8-56 (.143) with runners threatening over their last seven games. Despite the poor marks with runners in scoring position, Columbia has been able to go 4-3 over the stretch thanks to some stellar pitching performances.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen has converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. During that run, the Fireflies have gotten saves from five different pitchers Cooper McKeehan (4), Ben Sears (3), Wesley Scott (2), Oscar Rayo (1) and Chazz Martinez (1).

IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: The Fireflies are playing their 91st game of 131 games, meaning they've made their way to the final third of the season. Columbia has a 48-42 record with 40 games remaining, meaning the club needs only 18 more wins this season to clinch their first above .500 season in franchise history.

