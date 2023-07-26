Shorebirds to Retire #44 Jersey of Ryan Minor

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are honored to announce they will welcome former Shorebirds' player and Manager, Ryan Minor, back to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to retire his number 44 jersey on Friday, August 4 prior to the game against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Minor's number 44 jersey will be the first Shorebirds jersey ever retired in the history of the franchise and the retirement ceremony will take place at approximately 6:30 PM on-field at Perdue Stadium. Minor will be joined by his family for the jersey retirement along with Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

"The Shorebirds are honored to retire Minor's number 44 as the first jersey ever retired in Shorebirds history," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Minor has been a fixture for the Shorebirds representing the team as both a manager and player and we could not think of a more deserving individual to enshrine forever in Shorebirds history."

Minor was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 33rd round of the 1996 MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma and it would only take him two years to make his Major League debut with the Orioles in September of 1998. His run to the majors included a full season of baseball on the Delmarva Peninsula in 1997 where the team won its first-ever South Atlantic League Championship and Minor set several single-season records that still stand to this day.

His playing career in Major League Baseball lasted through 2001 and then he continued playing in Independent Leagues until 2004. After officially hanging it up as a player, Minor continued to have a tremendous impact on the game of baseball as he returned to the Orioles organization as a coach, joining the Shorebirds staff in 2008. In 2010, Minor made the jump to manager serving as the 'Birds skipper from 2010-2012 before being moved up to lead the High-A team, Frederick Keys in 2013, and returning as manager of the Shorebirds for the 2014-2017 seasons.

Recently, Minor was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. While he endures a battle and fight unlike any other, the Shorebirds wish to show him that the community that accepted him not just as an adopted son, but as its favorite son, still loves him and supports him.

"The number 44 means a lot to the Delmarva Shorebirds" said Bitters. "There's no better way to honor him than retiring his prestigious number 44 to bring the community together and let him know everyone is here to support him while he battles this awful disease"

The jersey retirement will coincide with Flock for a Cure Night presented by Preston Automotive Group at Perdue Stadium on August 4 where the Shorebirds raise funds for local charities in the search for a cure to end cancer. In addition, the Shorebirds will also be collecting toys to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet where all fans that bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game that day will receive a $10 gift card to Market Street Inn or Mojo's and a Shorebirds Sun. - Thur. 2023 Ticket Voucher.

Retiring Minor's number cements his legacy as the Shorebird that helped kick off a love affair between the team and the Eastern Shore and recognizes the contributions and impact he had as a player and coach on this franchise. As we honor an all-time great, the Shorebirds hope that our community can join us on August 4 at Perdue Stadium to recognize an individual who has played an integral part in not only the Shorebirds, but the Delmarva community for over 25 years!

