Fireflies Tickets for Rest of the Season Go on Sale Tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale tomorrow, June 26 at 10 am. The Fireflies are also moving the stadium to full capacity for the remainder of the season.

Section 110 will remain socially distanced and sections such as scout seating, the Palmetto Pavilion and the bullpen boxes remain socially distanced should fans wish to stay away from traditional seating options.

There are still six homestands remaining this season, all of which run Tuesday-Sunday. Columbia will be home July 6-11, July 20-25, Augusta 3-15, August 31-September 5 and September 14-19.

Each remaining homestand will contain a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday / Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday, Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, Giveaway Friday and Fireworks Saturday. Theme Nights remaining this season include Frontline Worker Appreciation Night on July 22, Princess Knight on July 24, College Colors Night on September 3 and Grateful Dead Night on September 17.

Season ticket memberships for the 2021 season are still available for purchase. Memberships start as low as $77. Partial plans are now available to purchase in the Bullpen Boxes. To reserve your seats, contact the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or visit The Fireflies Box Office at Segra Park.

For more information about the upcoming Fireflies season or other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

