Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

June 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats today at 7:00 p.m. RHP Leury Tejada (1-2, 2.98) will toe the rubber for the Wood Ducks and LHP Brock Begue (0-0, 2.70) will get the start for Carolina.

It is Copa weekend at Grainger Stadium! Today and tomorrow the Wood Ducks will be playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East and the Carolina Mudcats will be playing as the Pescados de Carolina.

---

WOOD DUCKS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST MUDCATS: The Down East Wood Ducks split their doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats, Thursday night at Grainger Stadium. The Woodies fell in game one, 2-1 but salvaged game two with a walkoff win, 4-3.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 8-13 at home and have a .195 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.3 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.67 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 22-12 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 90 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (22) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 193 - 168 and 54 - 42 in the first two innings. Down East is now 1-10 at home when the opponent scores first after winning game two of the doubleheader, where Carolina opened the scoring in the top of the first.

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN: Throughout the first month of the season, the Down East bullpen was a sign of strength and one of the reasons they were in first place. The bullpen has been heavily relied upon, throwing 203 combined innings. Down East once held the top team ERA in all of MiLB. Since June 1st, the pitching staff has become the achilles heel, pitching to a 4.44 ERA and have six lead surrendered losses.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.