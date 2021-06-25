Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach

June 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies continue their six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm tonight at Segra Park. RHP Delvin Capellan (1-2, 3.34 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and RHP Richard Gallardo (1-3, 5.04 ERA) toes the rubber for Myrtle Beach.

Tonight, the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will receive a Space Jam-branded Columbia Fireflies t-shirt. You'll want to get their early, because shirts will go fast. Gates open at 6 pm for the game.

---

FIREFLIES PULL AHEAD IN BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR: The Fireflies snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak with a two-run home run from Kale Emshoff in the second inning to vault over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-4 Thursday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies (23-18) finally maintained their advantage in the fifth after Darryl Collins singled to plate Maikel Garcia, which pushed the team in front 4-3. Jose Miguel Gonzalez (L, 2-1) threw a wild pitch to the back stop during the next at-bat that allowed Diego Hernandez to scamper home and give Columbia a two-run lead. The bullpen came together late in the game. After allowing two runs in the fourth, Luis De Avila (W, 4-0) retired six of the next seven batters he faced to earn the win before handing the ball to Walter Pennington (S, 3) who earned his team-leading third save with three one-run innings in relief. Pennington fanned three of the last four batters he faced to slam the door.

YOU WANNA SEE SOME REAL SPEED?: The Fireflies saw Tyler Tolbert climb his way a position higher on the all-time team leaderboard. Tolbert stole a Fireflies-best three bases in Friday night's game to give him 21 on the season. That tied him for second-most in a single season for a Fireflies player with Hansel Moreno, who accomplished the feat in 2018. He's chasing Jacob Zanon, who stole 28 bags in 2017. Tolbert stole a base again Thursday to increase his total to 24 this year.

GAGE-ING YOUR INTEREST: After starting his tenure in Columbia 0-5, third baseman Gage Hughes made sure his first hit counted, pushing an opposite field homer beyond the right field wall to put the Fireflies in front 3-2 in the third inning of last night's game with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

COLLINS COLLECTS WINS: When Darryl Collins starts in left field for Columbia this season, the Fireflies are 22-10. They are 1-9 when anyone else starts in left. Columbia's record is even better when the Netherlands-product bats third in the order. Soda City is 11-3 in those contests so far this year including last night's win.

EVEN-KEEL: After their first eight games against each other, Columbia and Myrtle Beach have both claimed four wins. Myrtle Beach has outscored Columbia 32-28 so far and has shut out the Fireflies three times in the eight games.

SAVING THE OPPORTUNITY: Last night, Walter Pennington earned his team-leading third save of the year. The southpaw has earned all three of his saves at home and has now punched out 18 hitters in 11.2 innings at Segra Park this year. Despite allowing an earned run last night, the Coloradoan still has a 1.54 ERA at home and has maintained a 0.77 ERA at the friendly confines in 2021.

NOT A FAN OF THE PELICANS: Righty Chase Wallace has had a hard time against the Pelicans this season. The pitcher has appeared in four games for Columbia, including two against Myrtle Beach. In the two games against Charleston and Augusta, he has lasted 5.2 innings while allowing only a single run, but in his two appearances against the Pelicans, the Tennessee-native has gone 4.2 innings and has allowed seven earned runs.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.