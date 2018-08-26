Fireflies Shut-Out in Finale, Still Wins the Series over Asheville

August 26, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies were blanked, 9-0, in the finale to Asheville on Sunday afternoon. Columbia still won the series, though, three games to one. This is the second straight series win after the Fireflies took two out of three from Hagerstown earlier this week.

Asheville's (32-28, 59-70) Lucas Gilbreath (W, 7-8) turned in another fine outing against Columbia (26-32, 60-65). The lefty spun five shut-out innings. Gilbreath has not surrendered a run in 20.1 innings this season against the Fireflies.

Rigoberto Terrazas and Carlos Sanchez logged the only two hits on Sunday. The Fireflies fell behind in the early frames after Asheville ignited for seven runs in the fourth. That inning was highlighted by Todd Czinege's two-run homer - his sixth over the last 10 games. Taylor Snyder bashed the Tourists' second dinger in the sixth. Another score in the seventh had the visitors ahead, 9-0.

Reliever Aaron Ford was the bright spot out of the bullpen for Columbia. The southpaw struck out three in his only inning of work in the ninth.

Columbia begins a four-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday at 7:05 ET. The Fireflies trot righty Nicolas Debora (3-3, 2.95) out to the mound. He's scheduled to face RiverDogs right-hander Shawn Semple (0-0, 0.00).

You can watch the action on MiLB.TV or listen in on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.