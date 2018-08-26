Guenther's Strong Start All for Naught

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sean Guenther opened the game with six strong innings, however the Grasshoppers bullpen gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth in a 6-4 loss to the Shorebirds on Sunday evening at First National Bank Field. Greensboro (23-36 Second Half, 57-71 Overall) suffered a 4-game sweep at the hands of Delmarva, the first time a Northern Division foe has swept the Hoppers this season.

With the Grasshoppers ahead 4-3 going into the ninth inning, Cadyn Grenier tied the game for the Shorebirds with a leadoff home run (1), the first of his professional career, off Michael Mertz. Kirvin Moesquit later came through with a one-out RBI-single to score pinch-runner Jean Carlos Encarnacion to give Delmarva a 5-4 lead. Moesquit eventually came around to score on a Garvis Lara throwing error to give the 'Birds a 2-run cushion.

Greensboro built a 4-1 lead with three runs int he third and another in the fourth. Thomas Jones doubled to score Sam Castro in the third inning, and Orisis Johnson added a 2-run double later in the frame. J.D. Osborne homered (1) in the fourth to add to the advantage.

Guenther took no decision in the Hoppers loss, working 6.0 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits with a strikeout and a walk. Nestor Bautista tossed a scoreless, hitless seventh and eighth before Mertz (2-6) gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth.

Timothy Naughton (3-4) earned the relief win for Delmarva, tossing a scoreless eighth, and Nick Vespi pitched a scoreless ninth for the save (8), his second of the series.

