Long Ball Hurts GreenJackets in Finale

August 26, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, lost 3-2 to the Kannapolis Intimidators on Sunday Evening.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when a two-run home run by Steele Walker put the Intimidators out in front 2-0. The GreenJackets would fight their way back to tie the game in the fifth inning. An error on Intimidators shortstop Luis Curbelo allowed two runs to score with the bases loaded.

The score would remain tied until the top of the seventh inning when Craig Dedelow would hit a solo home run to put Kannapolis back out in front. This would remain the score as the comeback by the GreenJackets would come up short. Augusta won the five game series with Kannapolis, 3-2.

On the mound for the GreenJackets, Aaron Phillips impressed once again. He went 6 2/3 innings, only giving up six hits and three runs. He also struck out eight Intimidators batters.

The GreenJackets will now head to Lexington for a four game series with the Legends. First pitch tomorrow is set for 7:05 pm.

Join us for our last home series of the season starting on Friday, August 31st against the Columbia Fireflies! Get your tickets at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.