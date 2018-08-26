RiverDogs Shut out for Fourth Time in Seven Games

August 26, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs managed two hits and were blanked in their Sunday series finale against Greenville, 5-0, as the Drive claimed the four-game series in front of 4,830 Riley Park goers.

Greenville (60-71, 35-27) hung four runs on right-hander Nolan Martinez (0-3) in the third inning, the only runs they scored against the 20-year-old. The Culver City, California native got the first two batters out before the Drive smashed six hits, three of which were doubles, and drew a walk for a two-out, four-run rally.

The Drive added an unearned, eighth inning insurance tally against Austin DeCarr due to a pair of errors on one play. DeCarr finished his three innings out of the bullpen with no hits, including striking out the side in the ninth.

Charleston (59-69, 26-34) had three baserunners in the defeat, including a Dermis Garcia double, and a single and walk for second baseman Welfrin Mateo. The first baseman Garcia has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 contests, a stretch that he is hitting .327.

Southpaw Angel Padron (6-6) pitched the first seven frames for the Drive, allowing all three runners and striking out five. Padron has allowed two runs in 19 innings against the Dogs this season. Right-hander Lukas Young dealt two perfect innings to shut the door, striking out a trio of RiverDogs.

With the defeat, Charleston has been shut out in four of their last seven games going back to the most recent road trip in West Virginia and haven't scored more than three runs in a single contest during the weeklong skid.

Greenville finished in last place in the first-half but now sit two games behind Southern Division-leading Lexington after their loss on Sunday.

Ballpark Fun

Riley Park was the scene of the biggest party in Charleston as 12 Lowcountry mascots made their way to Sunday's finale for Charlie T. RiverDog's birthday party. Fans' Best Friend turned 25 years old this season, or 175 in dog years.

Upcoming

Right-hander Shawn Semple will make his RiverDogs debut as Charleston heads to the state capital on Monday to start a four-game series against righty Nicolas Debora (3-3, 2.95) and the Columbia Fireflies. Game one can be heard on "The Big Talker" WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area with online streaming audio via the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station .

RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.