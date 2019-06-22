Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: June 22 at Asheville (Game 69)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

RHP Chris Viall retires

RHP Danny Hrbek is signed by the Mets and activated

Columbia Fireflies (25-43) @ Asheville Tourists (30-42)

RHP Christian James (2-5, 4.42) vs. LHP Alfredo Garcia (1-7, 7.34)

Sat., June 22, 2019 - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 69

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia earned a 6-3 victory over Asheville in extra innings on Friday night. First baseman Chase Chambers delivered both the tying and go-ahead runs on sacrifice flies in the eighth and 10th innings, respectively. Alec Kisena registered his first win after tossing a scoreless eighth and ninth. The righty got through a bases-loaded jam in the ninth thanks to an inning-ending double play that sent the game to extras. Billy Oxford followed Kisena with a 1-2-3 10th to pick up his first save of the year.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Columbia set a new season-high on Friday by turning four separate double plays in the field. Fireflies catcher Juan Uriarte played a part in three of those double plays, including a 1-3-2 turn in the bottom of the fourth in which Uriarte covered the third base bag on attempted sacrifice bunt play.

MOUNTAIN MOMMA: Columbia begins their second half campaign just east of the Great Smoky Mountains on Thursday. The Fireflies visit Asheville for the first and only time in 2019. Columbia has yet to win a series immediately following the all-star break.

RESPECT: With a base hit in Friday night's game, Chandler Avant has now reached base safely in 12 straight contests. The former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder has made major strides at the plate this year after hitting just .105 in 11 April games. Since May 16 (23 GP), Avant leads the team with a .372 on-base percentage. His batting average is also .280 during that span.

WHO'S HOT?: Ronny Mauricio leads Columbia in hitting (.290 average). The All-Star is sixth in the league with 73 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The second-rated Mets prospect only strikes out 19.3% of the time which is good for 20th in the SAL. It's worth noting, though, he's the youngest player in the league to appear that high up on the list. The Mets prospect has performed notably well at the plate as of late:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (15 GP) - .343 (23-for-67), 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 12 K

HITTER'S PARK: After finishing last in several of the major offensive categories (BA: .218, R: 222, RBI: 189) in the first half, the Fireflies could see their numbers skyrocket in Asheville over the weekend. The hitter-friendly McCormick Field ranks first among ballparks in the SAL in total runs scored (439) and is tied for second in total home runs (69) in 2019.

