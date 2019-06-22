Langeliers Drives Rome to 5-3 Victory over Hagerstown

ROME, GA - One of the newest Rome Braves helped to deliver a 5-3 win over Hagerstown on Saturday night as recent 1st round draft choice Shea Langeliers homered, drove in three runs and reached base four times to lead the Braves to their first win of the series against the Suns.

Drafted 9th overall by Atlanta earlier this month, the former Baylor Bear ripped a 405 foot homer out to left-center in the 1st inning. The dinger was his first hit as a professional player and it set the tone in a game the Braves never trailed.

Rome took the 2-0 edge on the Langeliers two run bomb and then added two more tallies in the 4th inning. Fellow 1st rounder Braden Shewmake drove in a run on an RBI ground-out and Langeliers followed with a line drive RBI single into left field, giving Rome a 4-0 advantage.

Hagerstown would begin to chip away in the middle innings. They scored single runs in the 5th and the 6th and threatened to take the lead in the 7th inning. Suns right fielder Cody Wilson hit an RBI single off Rome reliever RHP Jose Montilla to make it 4-3 but the Dominican right-hander was able to escape further damage, stranding the tying run on base.

The Braves got added cushion thanks to a leadoff homer from Jeremy Fernandez in the Bottom of the 7th, making it 5-3 in favor of Rome. It was the first homerun of the season for Fernandez. Montilla retired the Suns hitters in order in the 8th and 9th innings, ending the game and earning himself a 10 out save.

Langeliers went 2-3 with a homer, two walks and three RBI. Shewmake was 2-5 with an RBI. Ariel Montesino was 2-4 with a double. Fernandez was 2-4 with a solo homer. Justin Dean was 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Rome starting pitcher LHP Dilmer Mejia got the win, going 5 innings and allowing only one run on four hits. He struck out four and walked one. Mejia's season ERA actually rose to 1.47, up from 1.42, as he continued his strong 2019 season.

Rome and Hagerstown conclude their four game series on Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 pm. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (5-4, 4.95) while Hagerstown has not announced their starting pitcher for the matinee finale.

Rome Braves (1-2, 31-41): 5 R 11 H 1 E

Hagerstown Suns (2-1, 32-41): 3 R 6 H 1 E

W: Dilmer Mejia (4-1)

L: Francys Peguero (2-6)

S: Jose Montilla (2)

Time: 3:02

Attendance: 2,236

