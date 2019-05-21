Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes - May 21 vs. Greenville (Game 45)

May 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets Minor League Transactions:

LHP Andrew Mitchell transferred to St. Lucie from Columbia

LHP Jake Simon transferred from Brooklyn to Columbia

Columbia Fireflies (17-27) vs. Greenville Drive (17-26)

RHP Christian James (1-4, 5.40) vs. RHP Yusniel Padron-Antilles (0-0, 7.71)

Tues., May 21, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 45

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia topped Rome, 4-2, to earn a series split. It was the final game of a week-long road stand. The Fireflies had a 4-3 record during the road trip, and have won 8 of their last 12 games.

FANTASTIC FOUR: Columbia first baseman Chase Chambers went 4-4 at the plate in Monday's victory against Rome. The Tennessee Tech alum ripped a two-out, RBI double in the first, then singled in his final three trips. Over his last 10 games, Chambers is hitting .364 with HR, 3 2B and 5 RBIs.

SHUT IT DOWN: The Fireflies bullpen flexed its muscle in Monday's win. Relievers Tylor Megill (W, 1-0), Billy Oxford (H, 1), and Jose Moreno (S, 2) combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief. The trio of righties allowed just one hit against a powerful Braves lineup. They also punched out five batters.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: The upcoming series against Greenville features a battle between a pair of former teammates. Prospects Mark Vientos (#4 - NYM) and Triston Casas (#5 - BOS) played their high school ball together at American Heritage HS (FL). The Miami natives are both talented hitters, and were drafted one year apart out of high school (Vientos: 2nd '17, Casas: 1st '18).

THE 'VILLE: Columbia opens its series against Greenville on Tuesday. It will be the first of 15 meeting between the two clubs in 2019. Last season, the Fireflies had a 6-6 record against the Drive.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2019

