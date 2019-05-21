Eight Run Second Launches Suns to 12-5 Win

May 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - Hagerstown opened their series with Kannapolis exploding for eight runs in the second frame to beat Kannapolis 12-5 at Municipal Stadium Tuesday evening.

After Jake Irvin (W, 3-3) struck out the side in the top of the second, the offense got right to work in the home half. Omar Meregildo led things off with a double off Kannapolis (19-25) starter Davis Martin (L, 3-4). After that, Ricardo Mendez popped a single over the head of Martin, which moved Meregildo to third. The Suns (20-24) opened up scoring after Mendez went to steal second and Intimidators catcher Michael Hickman airmailed second, letting Meregildo advance home.

Martin settled in after that, fanning the next two batters before walking Justin Connell. Following that, Kyle Marinconz, Gilbert Lara and Jacob Rhinesmith hit three consecutive singles scoring a pair of runs prior to Israel Pineda walking with the bases loaded to bring the score to 6-0, with four of those runs crossing in the second frame. Next, Omar Meregildo struck out swinging, but following a wild pitch with the bases loaded, everyone advanced safely to keep the inning rolling and put the Suns in front 7-0.

Ricardo Mendez and Tyler Cropley singled to drive in three more runs before the inning finished, giving the Suns a lead of 10-0.

The Suns first two runs came in the first inning when Jacob Rhinesmith smacked his first homer of the season over the right field wall to break the scoreless tie and plate Lara.

Irvin finished with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing four runs and fanning six batters before he handed the ball to Angel Guillen (S, 2). Guillen allowed a run to score over 3.2 innings in the save.

The Suns scoring completed in the sixth inning when Rhinesmith walked and Pineda singled to set the table for Mendez, who drove them both in with a double.

Mendez finished the day 3-for-5 at the dish, driving in three RBI, thus giving him four this season. He was one of six Suns to have multiple hits in Tuesday's game. The lone Hagerstown batter to not reach base safely was Jose Sanchez, who finished the day 0-4 with three strikeouts.

The Suns scored more than 10 runs for the first time since they beat Delmarva 15-1 May 13 and scored eight runs in a single inning for the first time this season. Their previous highest run total in an individual inning was six.

Tomorrow, the Suns continue their series with the Intimidators with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Francys Peguero (2-2, 2.30 ERA) toes the rubber for Hagerstown and Kannapolis sends RHP Johan Dominguez (0-2, 2.81 ERA) to the bump.

There's still plenty of time to visit Municipal Stadium during this homestand. The Suns play three more home games before heading on the road Saturday. Wednesday is Bark in the Park night presented by Pet Valu. Your four-legged friends enter Municipal Stadium for free thanks to our sponsor. After that, we'll host Thirsty Thursday May 23, with beer specials starting at just $2. For tickets or more information call 301-791-6266 or visit hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.