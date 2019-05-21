Errors Bite Jackets in Series Opener
May 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (22-22) committed six errors on the night, on their way to a 7-5 loss at the hands of the Rome Braves (22-23) on Monday.
The GreenJackets collected the game's 1st run in the 1st inning. With Shane Matheny on 2nd base, Frankie Tostado singled, and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead. Tostado leads the team with 25 RBI's this season.
Rome scored their first two runs of the night in the 4th inning. With one of the best hitters in the SAL at at the plate, Trey Harris drilled a double off the wall to give Rome a 2-1 lead. Blake Rivera stayed on the mound as he came out for the 5th inning, but the GreenJackets defense did not do him any favors.
In the 5th inning the Jackets committed three errors and Rome took advantage. The Braves took a 5-1 lead and Rivera ended his night after just 4.2 innings. He allowed five runs, but only two runs were earned.
With the Jackets trailing 5-1, they scratched across a run in the 6th inning on a Diego Rincones RBI-groundout. The Jackets trailed at 5-2, but Griffin Benson hit a two-run home run for the Braves in the 8th inning, and that would be plenty of offense for Rome to secure the series opening win.
The Jackets received a late three-run home run from Jeffry Parra, but the Braves take the series opener 7-5.
Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina
Pitching Matchup: (ROM) RHP Odalvi Javier (2-2, 4.82 ERA) vs (AUG) LHP Seth Corry (0-1, 2.20 ERA, 4.03 ERA)
PROMOTION: Dance & Cheer Night | Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo | We Care Wednesday
Seth Corry, the San Francisco Giants #25 prospect, according to MLB.com, will make the start in the 2nd game of the series with Rome. Corry this season leads the GreenJackets in strikeouts with 53 and has mowed down hitters all season long. Opponents have hit just .193 against Corry this year, and he has allowed only 23 hits in 32.2 innings this year
For the Rome Braves, it'll be Odalvi Javier on the mound. Javier went seven innings in his last start, the longest outing of the season for the right-hander, while he allowed only three runs facing the Columbia Fireflies.
