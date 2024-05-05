Fireflies Inherit Two Games at Segra Park from Mudcats

May 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Zebulon, NC - The Fireflies and Mudcats were able to play another pair of innings before heavy rain started again Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Columbia had a 1-0 lead with one out and nobody on in the top of the fifth when the game was called.

Both the suspended game and the scheduled second game of the doubleheader will be played at Segra Park when the Mudcats come to visit June 18-23. The date of the doubleheaders has yet to be determined. More information will be available through social media and at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

The two teams picked back up in the third inning and Emmanuel Reyes was able to spin two additional scoreless frames off the back of what Logan Martin started Saturday evening.

Rain started pouring down in the top of the third inning during Saturday's game at Five County Stadium. The Fireflies led 1-0 when the tarp came on. With runners on the corners and two outs, the game was suspended and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 5, at noon. Following the game, the two teams will play a second, seven inning contest.

Columbia scratched the score column first for the second straight night. Chris Brito slapped a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a ground out. Next, Blayberg Diaz allowed a ball to get passed him. Columbia's first baseman scampered home and the Fireflies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Fireflies start a six-game set with the Salem Red Sox Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for 13 games in 13 days beginning May 7. The Fireflies welcome The Salem Red Sox and the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park during the run ending May 19. The club has tons of fun promotions on tap, including Star Wars Night May 11 and a Frank Mozzicato Bobblehead Giveaway May 10. Buy your tickets today at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

