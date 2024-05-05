Pelicans Split Series with 3-1 Loss to Red Sox in Finale

With a chance to clinch their first series victory of the year, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell short in a 3-1 loss to the Salem Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped the birds to a 10-16 record, while the Red Sox improved to 12-15.

The Pelicans were limited to five hits, with two coming from Cristian Hernandez (2-4) on a pair of singles. Reggie Preciado (0-4, RBI) brought home the only run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Myrtle Beach went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Alfredo Romero (0-3) took the loss with two earned runs in his five innings. Nick Dean followed with an earned run and three strikeouts in his 1 2/3 frames.

The middle of the order did the damage for Salem, with Marvin Alcantara (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI) falling a home run shy of the cycle. Nelly Taylor (1-4, 2B, RBI) also drove home a run in the win.

Salem starter Blake Wehunt (1-0) earned the win with five shutout innings and eight strikeouts. Royman Blanco closed the game with a scoreless ninth and got the save.

The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach for a two-week homestand, starting with Augusta in the series opener on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

