Freddies Rally Comes Up Short In 6-4 Loss

May 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Down East staved off a late FredNat rally to pick up a 6-4 win in the series finale. Fredericksburg is now 18-9 after winning four of six on the week, while the Wood Ducks are 12-14.

Down East got a run in the top of the first inning, before putting up a crooked number in the second. The Wood Ducks strung together five base hits to plate four runs, and open up a 5-0 lead.

Fredericksburg managed a run in the fifth inning with a series of walks, but were held hitless through the seventh inning.

The no-hit bid for the Wood Ducks ended abruptly in the bottom of the seventh, when Joey Gallo demolished a solo home run. The FredNats managed to plate another run in the eighth inning, and even brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Down East snuffed out the threat to win 6-4. Josh Trentadue (2-1) picked up the win, Travis Sthele (0-2) took the loss, while Case Matter secured his first save this year.

Fredericksburg begins a two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 7th, against the Charleston Riverdogs.

