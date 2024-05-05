RiverDogs Win Resumed Game, Second Contest Canceled

Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Ricardo Gonzalez

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs closed out an extra-innings victory in the resumption of Saturday's suspended contest and had an early lead in the regularly scheduled Sunday game before it was washed away by rain. The RiverDogs do not face the Augusta GreenJackets until the second half, so the contest has been canceled.

The GreenJackets (12-14) extended the first game when play resumed in the bottom of the 11th inning. Samuel Mejia took over on the mound and hit Kade Kern with a pitch after retiring Luis Sanchez to begin the frame. Drew Compton immediately tied the game with an RBI single to right and the winning run was at third with one out. Mejia struck out Will Verdung and then outfielder Noah Myers saved the game with a sliding catch on Robert Donzalez's sinking line drive toward right.

In the 12th, the RiverDogs loaded the bases with a bunt by Cristopher Barete in which Augusta could not get an out, followed by a walk to Narciso Polanco. Adrian Santana put the RiverDogs (11-14) in front with a sacrifice fly to left and Raudelis Martinez added an insurance run on an RBI single to make it 4-2. Mejia struck out a pair, retiring the side in order in the bottom half.

In the second game, the RiverDogs received RBI from Martinez and Ricardo Gonzalez in the second inning. With Carlos Colmenarez at the plate, heavy rains began to fall as the field became covered in standing water. After over nearly an hour, the umpires waved off the contest.

The RiverDogs will return to The Joe on Tuesday, welcoming the Fredericksburg Nationals to Charleston for the first time. RHP Gary Gill Hill (0-0, 2.50) is scheduled to start the opening game of the series for Charleston. Fredericksburg will turn to RHP Bryan Sanchez (0-0, 6.94). It will be Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea with Pup Cups available at Scoops and a puppy playground provided by Camp Bow Wow. It's also Nurses Night at the ballpark! First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

