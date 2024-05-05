Mudcats and Fireflies Suspended Due to Rain

May 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Mudcats and Fireflies were able to play another pair of innings before heavy rain started again Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Columbia had a 1-0 lead with one out and nobody on in the top of the fifth when the game was called. There is no makeup date scheduled at this time.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange their tickets for tickets of comparable value, and comparable seating, to a future regular season home game at Five County Stadium, excluding July 4.

Carolina heads to Fayetteville to start a series with the Woodpeckers on Tuesday, May 6. First pitch is schedule for 6:35pm at Segra Park.

The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium to open up their next homestand against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday, May 21. Game time is schedule for 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30pm. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday presented by CBS 17.

