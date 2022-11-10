Fireflies Announce Holiday Lights Community Initiative

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host Six Weeks of Giving during Fireflies Holiday Lights. Six Weeks of Giving is a series of holiday drives benefitting six local community organizations. Each organization will host a week-long drive that guests can support by bringing donation items with them to Fireflies Holiday Lights to help aid those in need this holiday season. For the inaugural Six Weeks of Giving, the Fireflies have partnered with Toys for Tots, Oliver Gospel Mission, Epworth Children's Home, Harvest Hope, Edventure and Pawmetto Lifeline.

"Christmas and the holidays are a season of giving, and we wanted to make sure that we kick off the Fireflies Holiday Lights tradition with a way for our community to give back to those in need," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "Our team always wants to serve our community in everything that we do, and we are excited to partner with these six great organizations to provide an opportunity for our guests to be able to give while they are out enjoying this amazing light show."

The schedule for the drives is as follows:

November 21-27: Toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots

November 28-December 4: Clothing drive benefitting Oliver Gospel Mission

December 5-11: Cleaning supplies drive benefitting Epworth Children's Home

December 12-18: Canned food drive benefitting Harvest Hope

December 19-24: Book drive benefitting Edventure Children's Museum

December 26-31: Pet food drive benefitting Pet Soup from Pawmetto Lifeline

Detailed lists of items needed for each drive can be found on Fireflies social media channels and on FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

Holiday Lights attendees can also expect to hear bells ringing as they approach Segra Park every evening as the Fireflies have partnered with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign to be a kettle host site during all 42 nights of lights this holiday season.

Fireflies Holiday Lights starts at Segra Park November 19 and run through December 31. The lights will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Tickets for all 42 nights of lights are on sale now. For tickets or more information about the event, including ticket pricing and promotions, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

