Jackson Chourio Named Carolina League MVP

ZEBULON, N.C. - Top-rated Milwaukee Brewers prospect, and former Carolina Mudcats outfielder, Jackson Chourio today was named Carolina League Most Valuable Player by Minor League Baseball. Chourio was also named a Carolina League postseason All-Star and was selected as the top Major League prospect in the league. Votes were cast by league managers.

Chourio, 18, made his Carolina League debut on May 3 and went on to play in 62 games with the Mudcats where he batted .324/.373/.600 while totaling a .973 OPS, 81 hits, 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

After representing the Brewers in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on July 16, the Maracaibo, Venezuela born Chourio briefly returned to the Mudcats before earning a promotion to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on July 25. He later finished the 2022 season in Double-A with the Southern League's Biloxi Shuckers.

Before leaving the Mudcats, Chourio led the Carolina League in both batting average (.324) and extra-base hits (40). He also ranked second in the league in slugging (.600), second in OPS (.973), third in doubles (23), tied for seventh in home runs (12).

Overall, Chourio finished his breakout 2022 season hitting .288 with 30 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 75 RBI, 75 runs and 16 stolen bases across 99 games with Carolina (62 games), Wisconsin (31 games) and Biloxi (six games).

The consensus top prospect in the Brewers organization, Chourio is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball by Baseball America and No. 10 overall by MLB Pipeline.

Chourio joins 2019 Mudcats catcher Mario Feliciano as the second Mudcat to earn Carolina League MVP honors. Overall, Chourio is the sixth player in team history to earn MVP honors as Mark Johnson (1994), Jason Kendall (1995), Gaby Sanchez (2008) and Dave Sappelt (2010) were all named Southern League MVP during Carolina's Double-A and Southern League era from 1991 through 2011. Feliciano was the first Mudcats player to be named Carolina League MVP after the Mudcats transitioned to the Carolina League in 2012.

