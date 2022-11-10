Jensen Named 2022 Carolina League All-Star

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League, today announced that catcher Carter Jensen has been named a 2022 Carolina League All-Star. The Missouri native played 113 games for the Fireflies and hit .226 for the club while launching 11 homers and 50 RBI in his first full season in professional baseball.

Jensen's most impressive run came in the second-half of the season. The 19-year-old played 22 games in July and he scored 16 runs while hitting .282. If that weren't good enough, in August, the backstop added another 22 games where he had 11 extra-base hits and three stolen bases. During the stretch, he held a .495 on-base percentage. During that month, Jensen had a stretch where he drew 17 walks over a nine-game walk streak from August 19-30.

While in the neon and navy, Jensen's longest on-base streak was a 22-game stretch from August 13-September 3, the third-longest on-base streak of the season for a Fireflies player, trailing River Town and Gavin Cross.

This isn't Jensen's first award of the offseason as the backstop was named the organizational Player of the Year for the Columbia Fireflies. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Park Hill High School by the Kansas City Royals and had played 19 professional games prior to this season.

